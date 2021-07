Norfolk offers free vocational training to help residents increase job opportunities

RESIDENTS IN NEED THE ABILITYTO RECEIVE FREE VOCATIONALTRAINING THROGUH ITS GATEWAYACADMYE.

THE DEADLINE TO APPLYIS ALMOST HERE.

NEW 3 REPORTERKOFO LASAKI EXPLAINS WHAT TOEXPECT.JOB OPENINGS ARE NOT HARD TOFIND RIGHT NOW, BUT FINDINGTHE RIGHT FIT CAN BE ACHALLENGE.

MELISSA ROSS /FAMILY SERVICES WORKER 07:50WE'RER TYING TO HELP PEOPLEWITH BARRIERS THERE'S A LOT OFPEOPLE THAT WANT TO GET BACKTO WORK, AN TDHEY CAN'TNORFOLK WANTS TO GET PEOPLEBACK INTO THE WORKFORCE WITHTHE HELP OF ADDITIONAL SKILLSAND TRAINING THAT CN AHELPCANDIDATES RISE TO THE TOP OFTHE APPLICATION POOL.

811THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE THATARE GETTING OUT OF THE SYSTEMAND HAVE NOWHERE TO GO AND AREHOMELESS AND THEY HATT THEYWANT.

AND THEY JUST DON'T HAVETHE MEANS TO GET THE TRAININGMAYBE APPLICATIONS ARE NOWBEING ACCEPTED FOR ELIGIBLENORFOLK RESIDENTS TO JOINGATEWAY ACADEMY.

SOME NORFOLKRESIDENT RECEIVING SNAPBENEFITS QUALIFY, INCLUDINGTHOSE WITH CRIMINALBACKGROUNDS AS WELL AS LOW TOMODERATE INCOME RESIDENTSWHO'VE BEEN AFFECTED BYCOVID-19.

1054WE WANT TO HELPYOU AT THE TRAINING THERE'S ALOT OF RESOURCES OUT.

WE WANTTO HELP YOU AT THE TRAININGTHERE'S A LOT OF RESOURCES OUTESPECIALLY WITH COVID AT THESESCHOOL, SO A LOT OF PEOPLEJUSTD ON'T REALIZE THAT THEPROGRAM PARTNERS WITH SCHOOLSLIKE TIDEWATER COMMUNITYCOLLEGE TO OFFER CERTIFICATESIN AREAS LIKE MIEDCAL BILLINGAND CODING.

THE DEADLI TNEOAPPLY IS FRIDAY, BUT IF YOUMISS THE DEADLINE THERE ARESTILL SOME CERTIFICATES THATARE OFFERED YEAR-ROUND.PARTICIPANTS FIRST COMPLETE A4-6 WEEK TRANIING THATINCLUDES WORKSHOPS AND WEEKLYMEETINGS WITH CASE MANAGERSTHEN THEY'RE ELIGIBLE TO STARTVOCATIONAL TRAINING TO BECOMEPHARMACY TECHNICIANS,CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANTS,CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL FOODMANAGERS AND MORE.

THE ENTIREPROGRAM IS FREE OF CHARGE TOPARTICIPANTS 916 IT'S REALLYHELPING KEEP PEOPLE FROM MAYBEREPEATING THE SAME MISTAKESAND GIVING THEM A LITLET MOREHOPE AND THE WALK THE STRAIGHTLINE W EHAVE A LINK ON OURWEBSITE WITH DETAILS ON HOW TOAPPLY.

JUST VISIT WTKR.COMKOFO LASAKI, NEWS 3