Dozens Missing, Feared Dead After Deadly High-Rise Collapse in Florida

Authorities say nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after part of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed in a town outside Miami.
Team coverage.
(6-24-21)
Dozens of condominiums in a Surfside, Florida, residential tower were destroyed when part of the building collapsed.
At least one person was killed and ten people were injured overnight after a partial collapse of a condo building in Surfside,..