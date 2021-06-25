DAVE S02E04 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

DAVE 2x04 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Next on Season 2 Episode 4 - Promo Trailer HD - Dave meets NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but gaining his affection is not exactly a lay up.

FXX’s new series DAVE is centered on a neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world.

The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd.

The series is produced by FX Productions.