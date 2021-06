Safe stolen from Santa Maria restaurant during burglary

A SECURITY CAMERA CAUGHT ABURGLAR BREAKING INTO ASANTA MARIA RESTAURANT.AT AROUND FIVE SATURDAYMORNING...MAYA MEXICANRESTAURANT SECURITY CAMERASCAUGHT A MASKEDINDIVIDUAL SMASHING THEGLASS ON THEIR FRONT DOOR.THE SUSPECT MADE OFF WITHTHE BUSINESSES’ SAFE.THE RESTAURANTOWNER IS ASKING FOR THEPUBLIC’SHELP IN IDENTIFYING THESUSPECT."GAINED ENTRANCE BY BREAKINGONE OF OURWINDOWS LOOKED AROUND ANDUNFORTUNATELY FOUND OUR SAFEAND WAS ABLE TO MAKE OUTWITH THE SAFE AND ALL ITSCONTENTS"THE OWNER SAYS THE SAFCONTAINED ABOUT $10,000 INCASH AND PERSONAL ITEMS.SANTA MARIA POLICE AREINVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT.