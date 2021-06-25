Forecast: Rain throughout the day, highs in the 70's

Rain will overspread the area during the early morning hours on Friday as a front becomes stationary.
Highs in the mid-70s.
Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region.
Rain will overspread the area during the early morning hours on Friday as a front becomes stationary.
Highs in the mid-70s.
Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region.
A cold front early Tuesday morning will bring a bit of heat relief to the forecast, but the extra moisture behind the front could..
Highs will be in the 70s again today with low humidity. We'll heat up into the 80s Thursday. Humidity and the chance of rain..