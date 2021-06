TSA restarting self-defense training for flight crews

AIRLINE WORKERS ARE SEEING ANINCREASE OF HARASSMENT FROMPASSENGERS.THE TRANSPORTATION SECURITYADMINISTRATIONIS RESTARTING THE VOLUNTARYFLIGHT ATTENDANTSELF-DEFENSE TRAINING NEXTMONTH.

THE FEDERAL AVIATIONADMINISTRATION SAYS IT HASRECEIVED MORE THAN THREETHOUSAND REPORTS OFUNRULY PASSENGERS THIS YEAR.

IN20-19..

THERE WERE ONLY 146.MEANWHILE...THE T-S-A SAYS IT ISINVESTIGATING TWO NEWASSAULTS ON WORKERS.ONE INCIDENT INVOLVES APASSENGER ALLEGEDLY BITITWO SECURITY WOR