ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV in Moon White Driving Video
ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV in Moon White Driving Video

The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV is the sportiest version yet of the new, all-electric SUV from Mladá Boleslav.

Its look is characterised by a range of black design features and large wheels, while the lowered sports chassis makes for a particularly dynamic driving experience.

The interior adds to the sporty feel, thanks to decorative, carbon-style trims, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and seats with integrated headrests.

ŠKODA’s new flagship model range now includes a SPORTLINE variant, offered in three performance levels.

The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 60 has an output of 132 kW, while the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80 produces 150 kW.

Both feature rear-wheel drive.

The all-wheel-drive ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80x is equipped with two electric motors generating a combined output of 195 kW.