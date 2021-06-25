ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV in Moon White Driving Video

The ŠKODA ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV is the sportiest version yet of the new, all-electric SUV from Mladá Boleslav.

Its look is characterised by a range of black design features and large wheels, while the lowered sports chassis makes for a particularly dynamic driving experience.

The interior adds to the sporty feel, thanks to decorative, carbon-style trims, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and seats with integrated headrests.

ŠKODA’s new flagship model range now includes a SPORTLINE variant, offered in three performance levels.

The ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 60 has an output of 132 kW, while the ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80 produces 150 kW.

Both feature rear-wheel drive.

The all-wheel-drive ENYAQ SPORTLINE iV 80x is equipped with two electric motors generating a combined output of 195 kW.