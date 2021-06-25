Hyundai TUCSON N Line walk-around

Tucson’s new Plug-in Hybrid model features an estimated 261 horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Plug-in Hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid battery, with 13.8 kWh of power, yielding an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles and estimated fuel economy of 70 MPGe.

Plug-in Hybrid Level-II charging capability is well under two hours to recharge the system using a 7.2kW on-board charger.

The Plug-in Hybrid powerplant delivers power through a PHEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smoothness and efficiency, with an estimated combined fuel economy rating of 30 mpg with all-wheel drive.

The Plug-in Hybrid even offers an impressive tow rating of 2,000 lbs.