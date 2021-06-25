Ranbir Kapoor’s Co Star Confessed Of Facing Casting Couch | Reveals Shocking Experience

This Popular actress opened up about her casting couch experiences and being asked unusual questions by Big Director.
Check out the video to know more on how the actress retaliated to it.
This Popular actress opened up about her casting couch experiences and being asked unusual questions by Big Director.
Check out the video to know more on how the actress retaliated to it.
Co- actress of Ranbir Kapoor reveals her shocking experience of dating an actor in the past left her heartbroken and shattered...
This famous and pretty co star of Salman Khan opens on her shocking casting couch experience. Shares how she was fooled for a kiss...