Absent-minded nurse filmed jabbing COVID vaccine patient with empty syringe

A nurse was so engrossed talking to her colleagues she absent-mindedly jabbed a COVID vaccine patient's arm with an empty syringe.

Azhar Hussan, 23, had gone to a vaccination camp near Chhapra in eastern India on June 21 expecting to receive his first dose of coronavirus vaccine and asked a friend to film the moment on his phone.

When Hussan reviewed the footage, he realised the mistake the chatty nurse had made.

The clip clearly shows her tear off the wrapper of a disposable syringe and jab it directly into Hussan's arm without first filling it with the vaccine.

After seeing the video, local authorities have suspended the healthcare worker.

Azhar said he had been getting headaches since and was still yet to receive a the vaccine.