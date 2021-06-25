Bidens go on vaccine tour as inoculations slow

President Joe Biden urged more Americans to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations on a trip to North Carolina on Thursday as the rate of inoculations slows despite a nationwide effort to get shots in arms to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

U.S. President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, as the Delta variant grows but vaccination slows across the country.

Biden spoke in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.

Just over half of adults there have had at least one shot, according to the state's health department, despite a slew of incentives - including a million-dollar lottery.

"Over 150 million Americans have gotten fully vaccinated and they're safe and protected now, including against the Delta variant.

They're getting back to living their lives and spending time with their loved ones.

But we need more people to get fully vaccinated to finish the job.

That's why I'm here." First Lady Jill Biden and top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci took to Florida Thursday as part of the administration's nationwide vaccination push.

The White House acknowledged this week that it would not meet its goal of getting 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

They added that young adults aged 18 to 26 have been especially reluctant to get the shots.

Sixteen states and DC have already hit Biden's goal, but the country as a whole and several other states continue to lag behind.