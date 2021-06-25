Daughter has cute reaction when dad eats her cereal without asking

Ilai Matangi walks up to his daughter, Nia, and eats some of her cereal.

This toddler had a cute reaction when her dad took a spoonful of her cereal without asking.

"You can't have my cereal," the unimpressed youngster says.

However, when the dad asks for her permission, Nia gladly feeds him a spoonful of her breakfast.

The dad told us: "My daughter just had cereal and I randomly walked over and ate it just to see how she will react." This footage was filmed in their Queensland home in Australia on June 21.