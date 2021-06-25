Police investigating hate crime after George Floyd Statue vandalised in New York City

A statue of George Floyd that was unveiled in New York on Juneteenth was vandalized early on Thursday (June 24) morning.

According to media reports, police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Black paint was sprayed on the face of the statue and over the inscription on the base.

"PATRIOTFRONT.US," was stencilled in white.

Patriot Front has its roots in a national neo-Nazi organisation.