Police investigating hate crime after George Floyd Statue vandalised in New York City

A statue of George Floyd that was unveiled in New York on Juneteenth was vandalized early on Thursday (June 24) morning.
According to media reports, police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
Black paint was sprayed on the face of the statue and over the inscription on the base.
"PATRIOTFRONT.US," was stencilled in white.
Patriot Front has its roots in a national neo-Nazi organisation.
