Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

At least one person was killed and many others were pulled from rubble after a beachfront condo building partially collapsed outside Miami on Thursday.A wing of the 12-storey building in the community of Surfside came down with a roar around 1.30am.By late evening, nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply.