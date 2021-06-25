Groom bursts into tears after he is handed photo of himself with late grandmother

A groom burst into tears after he was handed a photo of himself and his late grandmother before his wedding ceremony started.

The bride, Juliee Adkins, hands the photo to her husband-to-be all while standing behind a door as they wanted their first look at each other to be during the ceremony.

Filmer Hallie Halderman said: "I was the bride's matron of honour, and I filmed the groom getting his wedding gifts from his wife-to-be." This footage was filmed in Limestone, Indiana, on June 4.