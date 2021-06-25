Rajnath Singh: INS Vikrant will be commissioned next year| Oneindia News

India's first 'made-in-India' Aircraft Carrier - INS Vikrant - will be commissioned next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at the southern naval command in Kochi today.

The oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court during last month’s lethal second wave of Covid-19 has concluded that the Delhi government sought four times more oxygen than what was required.

The Assam government, that has made headlines with its advocacy of a two-child policy, may bring new legislation during next month's budget session of the state assembly to enforce it widely.

