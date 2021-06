Delhi Govt demanded 4 times more oxygen than required| SC Oxygen Audit Committee| Oneindia News

The oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court during last month’s lethal second wave of Covid-19 has concluded that the Delhi government sought four times more oxygen than what was required.

With the hue and cry for oxygen across Delhi hospitals, Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had set up a 12-member task force and sought an audit report from the panel on the oxygen distribution system.

