I Left Home At 18 - Became A Millionaire At 19 | BLING LIFE

LINSEY Donovan, 21, is the young entrepreneur making millions of dollars from real estate.

Growing up, Linsey and her family didn’t have much money, which gave her the determination and drive that has made her so successful.

Linsey moved to Florida as soon as she turned 18 and turned to social media to initially make money.

Streaming daily non-stop to her followers, she soon racked up over a million subscribers, getting 10K+ viewers logging onto her streams at a time.

Instead of blowing her money on “handbags and clothes”, she saved and used the money to invest in her first house.

Linsey told Truly: “I made my first million by the age of 19 years old, and now I own a real estate portfolio worth millions of dollars." Linsey has always dreamed of repaying her parents for the sacrifices they made for her, and today she has a big surprise lined up for them… How will they react?

Https://www.instagram.com/linsey99_official/?hl=en https://www.tiktok.com/@linseydxracer https://www.linseylinks.com/