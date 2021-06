Grant Shapps: ‘We’re all human’

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says that "we're all human beings" and that "relationships take place" in response to the allegation that Health Secretary Matt Hancock engaged in an extra-marital affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

On the accusation that Mr Hancock broke social distancing rules to engage in the alleged affair, he said "the rules apply to everyone".

Report by Taylorjo.

