Eviction moratorium extended
Credit: Kris 6 NewsDuration: 00:19s 0 shares 1 views
Now runs through July 31
THE CONFRONTATION WAS CAPTUREDON VIDEO IN LATE OCTOBER.{***WIPE**}{***VO**}THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HASEXTENDED THE MORATORIUM ONEVICTIONS FOR ANOTHER MONTH.THE NATIONWIDE BAN ON EVICTIONSWAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON JUNE30TH, BUT THE C-D-C DIRECTSIGNED AN EXTENSION THROUGH
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eviction moratorium extension could help both tenants and landlords
FOX 4 Now Florida
Explore
More coverage
Eviction Moratorium Extended Through The End Of July
CBS 2 Chicago
According to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Doctor Rochelle Walensky, an extension was put in to prevent the..