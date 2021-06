The search for survivors continues

IOWA STATE OFFICIALS DID NOT SAYWHEN THE DEPLOYMENT WOULD BEGIN.{***DOUBLE BOX VO**}THE SEARCH FOR SURVIVORSCONTINUES THIS MORNING IN THERUBBLE OF THE BUILDING COLLAPSENEAR MIAMI BEACH FLORIDA.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTSNEARLY 100 REMAIN MISSING.{***VO**}AT LEAST ONE PERSON DIED IN THECOLLAPSE, BUT CREWS FEAR THATNUMBER COULD GO MUCH HIGHER.IT’S NOT KNOWN WHAT CAUSED THEBUILDING TO COLLAPSE EARLYTHURSDAY MORNING.{***SOT FULL**}"This is an entire building.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12.1213 stories.

Oh (bleep) most ofthe building is gone!"{***VO**}EARLY THIS MORNING, PRESIDENTBIDEN APPROVED FLORI