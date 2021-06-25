UK schoolgirl smashes new world record for ORIGAMI by making 1000 paper cranes

A schoolgirl didn't fold under pressure and set a new world record for the fastest ever ORIGAMI - by making 1,000 paper cranes.

Evelyne Chia, 15, spent nine hours and 31 minutes creating the neat little paper birds - smashing the previous record of 12 hours.

She spent six months in training for the record attempt which also raised over £2,300 for NHS Charities Together.Origami is traditionally associated with Japanese culture, and folding 1,000 cranes is supposed to bring good fortune.

But even skilled origamists don't usually accomplish the impressive milestone in just one sitting.

Evelyne has just finished her GCSEs at Colchester County High School for Girls in Colchester, Essex.

She began folding the little paper birds at 9am on Tuesday, and folded her 1,000th crane at 6.31pm.*Videos filmed throughout June 2021.