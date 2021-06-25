Renee Zellweger romancing Ant Anstead?

Renee Zellweger is reportedly romancing Ant Anstead after the pair connected when they were working on his Discovery Plus show, ‘Celebrity IOU Joyride’.
Following his divorce with Christina Haack being finalized, Ant Anstead has reportedly started dating actress Renee Zellweger.