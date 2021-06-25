Inside Tyrese Gibson's Atlanta Dream Mansion

Today AD is welcomed to Atlanta, Georgia by actor and musician Tyrese Gibson for a tour of his six-story dream mansion.

Despite its grandeur, the 25,000 square foot French Chateau-style mansion radiates an inviting warmth - an effect Tyrese created with intention.

“I wanted guests to feel the regal energy, the regal vibe,” says the man behind the character Roman Pearce from The Fast and the Furious.

“But it’s very livable.

No one comes into my house and, I’m like, I’m sorry, you can’t sit here.” Gibson returns as “Roman Pearce” in “F9: The Fast Saga” opening wide on June 25th.