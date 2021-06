$125,000 Tickets For Space Balloon Trip To Space Go On Sale

Would you pay $125,000 to visit space?

Tickets for a "spaceballoon the size of a football stadium" have gone on sale.

Space perspective say Spaceship Neptune will take off from Coast Air & Spaceport in USA.

It will gently lift passengers 100,000 FT/30,000 M to space for two hours.

They will enjoy "entirely new and breath-taking views of the curvature of earth down bellow, in all its beauty and its poignancy.” The company is taking reservations now for flights to space "as soon as late 2024”.