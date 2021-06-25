Disney +'s WOLFGANG | Morning Blend

As I mentioned, his documefrom the first day it beca8 30 reservation and if yoyou get seated at 10.

Andwhat an honor to welcome Wshow this morning.

Along wEmmy and Grammy nominateda director, he's behind thNetflix, awarding uh the aChef's Table, who worked oguys, gentlemen, good mornGood morning.

I told you jstarted, I had a chance toloved it.

And what I lovenot a foodie and don't youat Home and want to learnSecrets, it's the story beno idea Wolf about this.

Tputting your I mean you gein this documentary.

Was tThe adversity really makesmy stepfather always toldnothing.

The first step fiweeks on the job, but I stI think that's what reallyare gonna see.

And a lot othere are not fortunate anwhatever.

But if you workenthusiasm and if you haveachieve.

Yeah.

David, howworked on so much and uh yimagine when you a documendon't, you can have somewhimagine on how the story iuntil you do the interviewwhere it plays out, you knknow.

Absolutely.

And youbreak ground in this documwolf is difficult childhoomakes the success all theknow, he came from a placehim he would be good for nthrough it.

He followed hihe made the world recognizof the chef.

So, you know,any of my work would havebeen Wolfgang raising theand building the public inin the way that he did andwe're shooting beautiful ffavorite part because I geit.

Also, you know, it's sWolf is that, You know, thcelebrity chef, right?

YouI watched, I was a child owatched you growing up asit's one thing to be a talalso have to be able to, yum the media in the spotlia whole other talent I thiyou look back at all thatcoverage, I mean, what's yit was a lot, You know whaI just play myself the wayguests when they come to tway I feel to work with yothem.

So for me, this is mpassion.

So it's actuallyvery difficult at the begisought in my village, butnow.

Obviously everybody iI think the president in Ato give me the highest hongovernment and so forth.

Sdid I ever think I'm gonnafamous people know becausewith two farmers and threein Austria.

Um I know we'rhere in just a second, butdocumentary could not havetime.

Here we are coming owhere restaurants are strumost that they ever had.

Uhear from both of you on wA lot of Tampa has becomeand uh you know the restauto see him back on their fstruggling.

What advice doof enter this new phase, ythrough.

All right David ymean I think people are soout and eat and so it's ligoing to be a whole kind oknow people are hungry andof coming together going othink the chefs are readyready to go out and I thinchefs and so forth.

We leaand how to operate betterYou know there is no morethe pandemic a lot of peopand some people don't wantSo I really believe the exchoosing from the menu insout.

I really believe peopus much more than before.thank you so much for your