Top 10 Things You Missed in Loki Episode 3

The action really starts to heat up in episode 3 of this Marvel TV series.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.
The action really starts to heat up in episode 3 of this Marvel TV series.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.
The action really starts to heat up in episode 3 of this Marvel TV series.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you might’ve missed in this episode of the Disney+ series.
Our countdown includes C-20 & Mobius Are From Our Times, Sylvie’s Never Been to the TVA, Loki Opened the Door to Frog Thor, and more!
Let's find out what the God of Mischief got up to this week. For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book..
The God of Mischief is back! For this list, we’ll be looking at the Easter Eggs, comic book references, and MCU callbacks you..