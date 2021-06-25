Today, we’re looking at why video games need preservation.

We need to preserve video games because they’re our history and every single one, good or bad, is still valuable to understanding culture, art, and entertainment, especially in a medium that has changed so quickly.

But knowing we need to preserve them is only half the battle – how exactly do we go about doing this?