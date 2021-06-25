Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Why Video Games NEED Preservation

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 08:04s 0 shares 1 views
Why Video Games NEED Preservation
Why Video Games NEED Preservation

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at why video games need preservation.

Welcome to MojoPlays!

Today, we’re looking at why video games need preservation.

We need to preserve video games because they’re our history and every single one, good or bad, is still valuable to understanding culture, art, and entertainment, especially in a medium that has changed so quickly.

But knowing we need to preserve them is only half the battle – how exactly do we go about doing this?