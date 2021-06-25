The Doom Slayer's Origin Story Explained

Hard to believe the Slayer has been around for nearly thirty years!
“DOOM” has seen a wealth of success ever since its debut in 1993.
Hard to believe the Slayer has been around for nearly thirty years!
“DOOM” has seen a wealth of success ever since its debut in 1993.
Hard to believe the Slayer has been around for nearly thirty years!
“DOOM” has seen a wealth of success ever since its debut in 1993.
Whether it was in a pseudo-3D environment or boasting the power of its engine, “DOOM” resonates with many for its frenetic gameplay, creepy atmosphere, and occasional ridiculousness.