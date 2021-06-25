Mourners in Philippines pay final respects to former President Benigno S. Aquino III

Long queues formed in the Philippines today (June 25) as members of the public waited to say a final farewell to former President Benigno S.

Aquino III.

Mourners wearing mostly yellow T-shirts turned out for the one-day public viewing of his urn at the church of Gesu in Quezon City.

Aquino, who served as the 15th president of the Philippines from 2010 to 2016, died on Thursday (June 24) aged 61.