'Northern Border Travel Act' presses for full Canadian reopening plan in 20-days

The new "Restoring the Northern Border Travel Act" aims to have a complete plan to restore full crossings of the Canadian border in July.

"RESTORING THE NORTHERNBORDER TRAVEL ACT" PRESSTO LOOSEN SOME"ESSENTIAL TRAVEL"GUIDELINES, BUT AIMS TOHAVE A COMPLETE PLAN TORESTORE FULL CROSSINGS OFTHE CANADIAN BORDER INJULY.THE NEW BILL WASANNOUNCED TODAY BYSENATOR STEVE DAINESAND HOUSE REPUBLICANCONFERENCECHAIRWOMAN ELISESTEFANIK IN RESPONSE TOANOTHER EXTENSION OF THECOVID CLOSURE OF THENORTHERN BORDER.DAINES SAYS HE'S"AMAZED AND SHOCKED"THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATICAN'T REACH AGREEMENTWITH PRIME MINISTERJUSTIN TRUDEAU FOR MOREBUSINESS AND FAMILYCROSSINGS WHILE "ILLEGALIMMIGRANTS" CONTINUE TOCROSS FROM MEXICO.THE BILL REQUIRES THEDEPARTMENT OFHOMELAND SECURITY TOEXPAND THE LIST OF"ESSENTIAL" CROSS-BORDERTRAVEL WITHIN 10-DAYS,INCLUDING FAMILIES,PROPERTY OWNERS ANDSOME BUSINESSTRAVELERS.IT ALSO DEMANDS ACOMPLETE PLAN FOR FULLREOPENING."MY BILL WOULD REQUIRE AFULL RESTORATION OFCROSS-BORDER TRAVELWITHIN 20-DAYS.

WE JUSHAVE TO HAVE A PLAN INPLACE SO THEYUNCERTAINTY, BECAUSETHEY KEEP EXTENDINGTHESE CLOSURES, THEUNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A ABIG EFFECT AS WELL FORBUSINESSES TO PLAN,FAMILIES TO PLAN.

IT'S JUSTTIME TO OPEN UP THENORTHERN BORDER."IN A STATEMENT TO MTNNEWS, SENATOR JONTESTER SAID "EACH DATHAT PASSES WITHOUT ARESOLUTION IS A HIT TOMONTANA'S FAMILYFARMERS AND RANCHESAND RURAL COMMUNITIESALONG THE BORDER THATRELY ON ITS COMMERCE TOMAKE ENDS MEET."HE ADDS HE'LL CONTINUETO PRESS FOR THECANADIAN GOVERNMENTTO REOPEN THE BORDER TO"ALL TRADE AND TRAVEL ASSOON AS POSSIBLE."COVERA