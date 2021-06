Maharashtra: Stricter Covid-19 norms after 1st Delta+ death, more curbs in Pune, Thane|Oneindia News

With Covid-19’s mutant variant Delta Plus claiming its first victim the Maharashtra government has decided to make unlocking rules stricter.

The state currently has 20 more active Delta Plus variant cases.

The government said the focus will be on the vaccination of the highest number of people possible.

#Maharashtra #Covid19 #DeltaPlus