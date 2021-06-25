How To Help Someone Suffering From PTSD (National PTSD Awareness Day, June 27th)

How To Help Someone Suffering From PTSD.
1.
Provide social support, Do "normal" things like hobbies and exercise with your loved one and follow their lead.
2.
Be a good listener, Avoid being judgmental, but don't give easy answers either.
3.
Rebuild trust and safety, Make plans and keep them, establish a routine and minimize stress at home.
4.
Anticipate and manage triggers, Ask them how they've coped in the past and make a plan together.
5.
Deal with volatility and anger, Remain calm and ask how you can help.
Be safe — leave the room or ask for help if necessary.
6.
Take care of yourself, Stay healthy, be open with family, friends or a therapist about your own feelings and set boundaries