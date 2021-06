Health coach shares ways to add movement to your next park visit

OUT THERE BUT THINGS START TOGET HOT AFTER THAT MOUNTAINSMIGHT BE THE PERFECT SCAPEGOATCHECK OF THAT IN JUST A LITTLEBIT SPEAKING OF GETTINGOUTSIDE GETTING SOME PHYSICALACTIVITY AND RANGE OF MOTIONEXERCISES INTO YOUR LIFETHE GYM AND WORK OUT FOR HOURSJUST SNEAKING INTO YOUR DAILYACTIVITIES, FOX 40 HEALTHCOACH, A PERFECT BALANCE GURUPAM SHERMAN JOINS US NOW PAM,I'M EXCITED TO TALK ABOUT ALLTHIS BECAUSE THIS IS MY KINDOF WORK OUT.WELL, I KNOW YOU LOVE ITRIGHT BY YOUR SIDE AND YOUPASS PARK SO THIS IS PERFECTFOR YOU RICHARD WHERE YOU WANTTO START, I KNOW SHE GOT THEBENCH.

SO LET'S START THERE.PUSH-UPS ARE GREAT EXERCISE INTHE ON THE BENCH BECAUSE YOUCAN START TALL OR IF YOU NEEDTO GO A LITTLE BIT HARDER YOUCAN GO TO THE BOTTOM BENCH.SO LOTS OF VERSATILITYTHERE AND THEN ONLY THING GOAHEAD WHAT'S NEXT.

WELL YOUSEE LOTS OF PEOPLE SITTINGRIGHTHOW ABOUT DOING SOME SQUATSWHILE YOU'RE SITTING BECAUSEIT'S A PERFECT BENCH AREPERFECT HEIGHT FOR YOU TO DOSQUATS.YOU MIGHT GET TIRED, BUTLET'S PUT YOUR HANDS DOWN ANDWE HAVE BAT TRICEPS COME ONPAM YARDS ARE AWESOME.

SO IMEAN THIS IS GREAT SO I MEANYOU CAN DO A WHOLE WORKOUTPRACTICALLY WITH JUST THEBENCH ITSELF.YOU CAN AND PEOPLE AREALWAYS A WORRY ABOUT THEIRCORE PLEASE STOP DOING SIT-UPSA PLANK WILL SERVE YOU BETTERRIGHT HERE, SETTING UP YOU CANBE UP ON THE GROUND THERE ARESO MANY OPTIONS YOU CAN BRINGYOUR KNEE ACROSS YOU CAN BRINGYOUR KNEE IN YOU CAN JUST HOLDIT UNTIL YOU CAN'T HOLD ITANYMORE.

AND YOU HAVE A VERYCHALLENGING PLAYING FOR THOSEFOLKS KNOW WAS GOING TO SAYWHAT'S NEXT.

I MEAN THIS ISSUPER FUN.FOR THOSE PEOPLE WHO WANT ALITTLE BIT OF A CHALLENGEWE'RE GOING TO THE SWINGS.OH BOY PEOPLE SEE SWINGSICY WORKOUT EQUIPMENT.ON THE SWINGS AND IT CAN BEA MOVING PLAKE.

I'M OK NOWYOU'RE TESTED MY LIMITS IT ISHARD, IT'S JUST WATCHING THAT,BUT I MEAN THIS IS A GREAT WAYTO DO WHEN YOUR KIDS ARE OUTYOUR KID COULD BE ON THE SWINGNEXT TO YOU AND YOU CAN FIT INA 100% AND WOMEN ALWAYS ASKME FOR UPPER BODY EXERCISES.YOU CAN TAKE A SWING AND COMEFROM THE GROUND THAT'S AN EASYWAY TO ADD.GREAT UPPER BODY INTO YOURWORKOUT.IT'S SO GREAT TO SEE SOMANY DIFFERENT POSSIBILITIESTHERE AND YOU CAN OBVIOUSLY DOMANY SETS LIKE WHAT YOU'RESAYING IS JUST OUT A COUPLESETS.

WHATEVER YOU HAVE TIMEFOR THE KIDS ARE RUNNINGIF YOU HAD 5 MINUTES ANDYOU DID ONE SET OF EVERYTHINGAND THOUGHT I COULD DO MOREYOU CAN DO TO SET THERE'S NOMINIMUM OR MAXIMUM BUT ADDINGWE TALK ABOUT THIS RICHARD ALLTHE TIME ADDING A LITTLE BITIN YOUR DAY REALLY DOES MAKE AHUGE DIFFERENCE AND YOU STARTTO BUILD UP STAMINA AND THENYOU CAN JUST ADD IN MORE PAM,THANKS SO MUCH FOR SHOWING USHOW TO TURN OUR LOCAL PARKSINTO A GYM, ESPECIALLY WITHTHE WIND OUT THERE IS PERFECTTO GET OUT THERE AND DO THISMORNING CAMPS ARE IN PERFECT