'I'm gonna be a pop-pop!?' Dad in New York cries from daughter's pregnancy announcement

Exciting news brings this dad, Bob Darmetko, in Troy, Rensselaer County, New York, to tears when he is surprised that his 21-year-old daughter, Makayla Darmetko, is pregnant.

Filmed on June 18, Bob was in Florida for three months, and was gifted with a shirt that reads "The best dads get promoted to papa." Bob says in the video: "I'm gonna be a pop-pop!?

Omg, I'm gonna be a pop-pop!

You guys make me happy as hell!" The filmer told Newsflare: "The best dads get promoted to papa [and] yes [it's his] first grandbaby."