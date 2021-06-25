This parent transformed an Ikea play kitchen into a functioning kitchen for her toddler!

This parent transformed an Ikea play kitchen into a functioning kitchen for her toddler!.Tyne Appleton (@mommatyne) is a TikToker who loves sharing parenting videos and organization content.The crafty parent recently shared how she modified her IKEA play kitchen for her toddler, adding everything from silverware to running water.To upgrade her play kitchen, Tyne starts by replacing the fake stove with a real cutting board.She tapes the cutting board onto the stovetop, and adds a few toy knives for her toddler to use.She adds child-safe silverware, along with a few plates and bowls, to the play kitchen's cupboard.Most impressively, Tyne turns the Ikea play sink into a real sink with running water.

To make the working sink, she drills holes into the toy sink's fake drain.Viewers were impressed by Tyne's kitchen construction video and jumped into the comments to express their admiration for the creative parent.Another TikTok user replied, "This is probably fantastic for developing minds.

Parenting win”.Research has found that young children learn by copying adult activities.Learning environments that facilitate movement and self-directed play have also been shown to help kids learn.Who says learning can’t be fun?