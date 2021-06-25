Sadiq Khan on theatre and travel

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan criticises the government for failing to publish the results of its large event pilot programme before theatre leaders brought a course case against them and for failing to keep the travel sector open because, he says, they didn’t secure the country’s borders soon enough.

He adds that images of Health Secretary Matt Hancock allegedly carrying out an affair with an aide “raises concerns” after attending a vaccination summit with Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Report by Taylorjo.

