Tyler, the Creator Drops New Album

The musician announced the release of his new album, 'Call Me If You Get Lost,' on Twitter.

Prior to its release, the new album had been teased on billboards in Los Angeles, Berlin, London, Paris and elsewhere.

The billboards listed a hotline number that curious people could call, featuring a pre-recorded message.

On June 24, Tyler, the Creator teased fans further by tweeting the name of every song on the album.

Artists featured on 'Call Me If You Get Lost' include Lil Wayne, Pharrell, .

Ty Dolla $ign, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert and more.

