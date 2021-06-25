Four people have died, now 159 people still unaccounted for in Florida building collapse

This morning the urgent round-the-clock search continues for survivors in the rubble of that building collapse in South Florida.
Bad weather has delayed the rescue efforts as debris was seen falling from the building.
This morning the urgent round-the-clock search continues for survivors in the rubble of that building collapse in South Florida.
Bad weather has delayed the rescue efforts as debris was seen falling from the building.
Four people are confirmed dead and more than 150 are still unaccounted for.
More than 150 people are still unaccounted and four people are dead so far after a Surfside condominium building collapsed. Pres...