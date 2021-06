Celebrity Hairstylist JStayReady On Working With Doja Cat

Three-time Grammy Award winner Doja Cat may already be an intergalactic sensation but her hairstylist JStayReady is helping the "Say So" singer reach new heights with eye-catching and innovative styles.

On this week's "Beauty Beat", Krys Lunardo sits down with J to talk about his signature protective styles, dream clients, and working with Doja on the cover of her new album 'Planet Her'.