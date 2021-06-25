Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, June 28, 2021

Hard-working golden retriever dog from Canada helps owner bring the groceries in

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:17s 0 shares 1 views
Hard-working golden retriever dog from Canada helps owner bring the groceries in
Hard-working golden retriever dog from Canada helps owner bring the groceries in

Ryan shows how his golden retriever dog Clyde likes to assist his mom with bringing the groceries inside their North Okanagan, Canada house.

Ryan shows how his golden retriever dog Clyde likes to assist his mom with bringing the groceries inside their North Okanagan, Canada house.

Mom hands Clyde a bag full of groceries and he happily carries it inside, one bag at a time on June 22.

Explore