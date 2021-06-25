Ryan shows how his golden retriever dog Clyde likes to assist his mom with bringing the groceries inside their North Okanagan, Canada house.
Hard-working golden retriever dog from Canada helps owner bring the groceries in
Mom hands Clyde a bag full of groceries and he happily carries it inside, one bag at a time on June 22.