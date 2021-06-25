Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, June 25, 2021

Just in time! San Diego woman takes viewers on chaotic journey from car to airplane

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Just in time! San Diego woman takes viewers on chaotic journey from car to airplane
Just in time! San Diego woman takes viewers on chaotic journey from car to airplane

Brianna from San Diego, California is on her way to the airport when the car gets a flat tire.

Brianna from San Diego, California is on her way to the airport when the car gets a flat tire.

She starts running down the street towards the airport with only 22 minutes left before her flight departs.

She makes it just in time and is able to board the plane last minute on June 7.

Explore