Nashville talent company helping students learn about the music business

A Nashville Talent ManagementCompany is helpingundiscovered artists maketheir mark inthe musicindustry.AGD Entertainmentalong with Notes for Notes, anon-profit that puts musicstudios in schools, haveoffered two scholarships thissummer to help 16- 20 year oldstudents learn about the biz.You're watching NicolasEdgerson or "Legendary Nedge",a rapper/MTSU student won afull scholarship to AGD's zeroto 60 program.

AGD PresidentNathan Dohse says it's like amentorship for new artiststeaching them the day to dayof the business, marketing,branding and performance.

ButANYONE can come in and talk toone of their coaches for FREEcareer strategy advice.NathanDohse/AGD Entertainment12:07after they talk about artistproject and where they are inthe process a team member willsenthem an outline and ifthe application on that and ifyou want to hire the team wecan get you start dates.

12:3By the way, 18 year old DamonMcKinney or Tae who's fromNashville won a partialscholarship.All of their slotsare full for june and july,but you can still sign up forAugust and September right now.We''ll make getting in contactwith them easy -- just go toNewsChannel5-dot-com for theinformation later this morning.And when YOU make it big, dontforget us little people.