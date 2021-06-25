Unemployed mom brings toddler to 'child-friendly' interview

An unemployed mom has gone viral for bringing her toddler to an interview, and TikTok is applauding the "child-friendly" company.As she explained in her video, mom and TikToker, Maggie Mundwiller (@314handcrafted), was left jobless after being laid off due to Covid-19.When a second interview rolled around for a new job opportunity, Maggie wasn't sure what to do, as she had no childcare options.But that's when her potential new employers let her know they're "child-friendly," and invited her to bring her toddler son along — much to Maggie's shock.Maggie decided she might as well make a fun first impression!

She dolled up her son, dressed him in a little suit, wrote up a "resume" for him, and in they went.In the end, Maggie concluded her video by saying, "It was a great experience.

What a welcoming company culture".TikTokers were quick to flood Maggie's comments with praise for the child-friendly company."Dear corporate America, make this normal," wrote one user