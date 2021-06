Collapsed Florida condo showed 'subsidence' in 1990s, researcher says

Shimon Wdowinski, a professor with Florida International University’s Institute of Environment, said that the Champlain Towers South condo building showed signs of subsidence in the 1990s, according to a study last year.

While Wdowinski said this sinking alone would likely not cause the condo’s collapse, he said it could be a contributing factor.