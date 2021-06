Michigan Matters June 27, 2021

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer Rocket Mortgage, about its upcoming PGA event at Detroit Golf Club, its sponsorship of the first all-female women’s Indy Car Team, and the lure of sports.

Then Flint‘s Willie Mack III follows in the footsteps of his hero, Tiger Woods, as the PGA player appears in the Rocket Mortgage PGA Classic and talks about his riveting path.