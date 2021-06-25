WEB EXTRA: Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison For George Floyd's Murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
Judge Peter Cahill read out the sentence in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday (6/25).
