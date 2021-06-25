Resorts World opens with fanfare on Las Vegas Strip

A whole new “world” is finally here on the Strip.
A whole new “world” is finally here on the Strip.
The highly anticipated Resorts World opening to the public.
It’s the first major casino resort to open on the strip in more than a decade.
Resorts World is officially open! The newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip opened its doors to the public at 11 p.m. on Thursday...
Resorts World partnering with GrubHub for "On The Fly" app.