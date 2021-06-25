New York City Students Celebrate End Of Difficult Year While DOE Prepares To Move Forward

The rollercoaster of a year was delayed by negotiations over COVID protocols and marked by school closures due to COVID cases while juggling remote and in-person learning.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
The rollercoaster of a year was delayed by negotiations over COVID protocols and marked by school closures due to COVID cases while juggling remote and in-person learning.
CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Even though this school year is not over yet, New York City schools are already preparing for all students to return in the fall...
As CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the award acknowledges teachers who have gone above and beyond during such a..