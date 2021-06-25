Buckcherry’s Josh Todd on New Music, Touring, and Home Life

At first look, you may see Buckcherry’s frontman Josh Todd as intimidating.

But after a few seconds, you’ll be quickly taken by his sweet charm and mild-mannered personality, which, if you’ve seen him live, is ever-present on stage.

We were fortunate to catch up with this passionate 51-year-old rocker, husband (his wife is model/actress Mitzi Martin), father, grandfather, yes—grandfather, from his home in LA this week.

The band just released their 9th studio album Hellbound and is currently touring the US, Canada, and the UK 'til the end of December.